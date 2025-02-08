Ebony and 4 other celebrities who died prematurely due to road accidents

Today marks seven years since Ghana lost one of its most promising rising stars in the music industry. Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns was only 20 years old when she lost her life to a road accident.

While of late, many Ghanaian celebrities have been able to survive the frequent road accidents, some few promising young stars like Ebony had not been as lucky on the road over the years. Here are some Ghanaian stars whose light was gone too soon due to road accidents.

1. Ebony Reigns

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by her stage name Ebony Reigns, was a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist known for her hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe" and “Hustle”.

But on 8th February, 2018, just eight days to her 21st birthday, Ebony died instantly by a traffic collision whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after visiting her mother. She died along with two other passengers; her long-time friend and a military man. The driver was the sole survivor.

That year, Ebony made history at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) as the first female and posthumous musician to win the ultimate Artiste of the Year.

2. Vybrant Faya

Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, alias Vybrant Faya was also a dancehall/hiplife artiste best known for his hit song “Mampi”.

At just 29 years of age, Vybrant Faya was fatally hit by a motor rider on the Tema Motorway on 23rd October, 2016. He died right after being admitted to the 37 Military Hospital for urgent treatment.

3. Kwame Owusu Ansah

Kwame Owusu Ansah was an actor and a radio broadcaster who worked on an array of Ghanaian and Nigerian movies.

He was 40 years-old when he died by a road accident on the Tema Motorway. While he is best known for movies like ‘A Stab in the Dark’, ‘The Visitor’ and ‘Okukuseku’, his death was largely remembered for a scene caused at his memorial service due to a woman claiming to be his unknown birth mother.

4. Suzzy Williams

Suzzy Maleki Williams was a young Ghanaian actress best known for her daring portrayal of naughty and sexy characters on the screen. She was best known for works like the ‘Suncity’ TV series, ‘The Sisterhood’ and ‘My Mother’s Heart’.

But her stardom was cut short when she was killed on the Teshie La-Nungua highway road by a car crash in 2005.

A foundation called ‘The Suzzy Williams Memorial Fund’ was set up in her honour to support victims of road traffic accidents. She was only 23 years old.

5. Terry Bonchaka

Terry Bonchaka born Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey was a Hiplife artiste popular among the youth in the early 2000s.

At just 21, Terry’s life was cut short in 2003 by a car accident after performing at a hall week celebration at the University of Ghana.