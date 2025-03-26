Accra court remands 62-year-old woman over $13,000 fraud case

The High Court in Accra has remanded a 62-year-old woman accused of defrauding another businesswoman of $13,000 under false pretences.

Nana Ama Nwurueze allegedly presented herself as a wealthy entrepreneur with significant assets, including Ohemaa Plaza at East Legon, fishing vessels in Takoradi, and a property at Airport. She is accused of using this façade to deceive the complainant into handing over the money.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewa Achana, has charged Nwurueze with defrauding by false pretences.

Following a bench warrant issued in December last year, she was arrested and brought before the Adabraka District Court, presided over by Her Worship Abena Asoh Owusu-Omenyo. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the court denied her bail application, citing concerns that she posed a flight risk.

Her legal counsel, George Asamani, appealed for bail, arguing that his client had been unwell and had no intention of evading trial. He assured the court that, if granted bail, she would cooperate fully with the judicial process.

However, Chief Inspector Achana opposed the application, stating that the case was initially reported at the Airport Police Station in 2021, but repeated efforts to apprehend her were unsuccessful. The complainant, Dorothy Asare, later escalated the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department, which led to Nwurueze’s arrest in March 2024. After being granted police inquiry bail, she allegedly went into hiding instead of complying with investigative procedures.

