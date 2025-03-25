Policewoman arrested and interdicted for burning colleague with boiling water

The Ghana Police Service has detained and interdicted Constable Alonsi Elizabeth, a female officer, for allegedly causing severe harm to a colleague by pouring boiling water on her following an argument.

According to reports, the altercation between the two officers escalated, resulting in Constable Alonsi dousing her colleague with hot water, causing serious burns from the face to the chest. The incident has since drawn widespread condemnation.

A police statement issued on Tuesday, 25th March, confirmed that the accused officer has been taken into custody and will face both internal disciplinary actions and legal proceedings.

The statement read:

She is currently in custody and will be subjected to both internal disciplinary procedures and due legal process in a court of law.

Meanwhile, the victim, who sustained significant burns to her face and back, is in stable condition and is currently receiving medical treatment and psychological support.

Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Viral Video

In a separate but related development, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested Nii Baah Afful, the man captured in a viral video physically assaulting a woman carrying a baby.

The widely circulated footage sparked public outrage, showing the suspect repeatedly hitting the woman with a stick.

Reports suggest that the attack occurred after the woman ended their relationship, claiming she had found a new partner who was "more handsome and responsible."

Following pressure from advocacy groups and concerned citizens, law enforcement authorities acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect.