‘We’ll not be intimidated' – Afenyo-Markin vows as NPP MPs protect Ntim Fordjour

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stated that Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be intimidated by state security agencies.

His declaration follows the attempted arrest of the MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

According to multiple reports, the NIB sought to detain Mr Fordjour to assist with investigations into allegations he made regarding two suspicious flights from Gran Canaria, Spain, which recently landed and remained at Kotoka International Airport. Mr Fordjour suspects that the flights were involved in drug trafficking.

Following news of the attempted arrest, several NPP MPs, national executives, and supporters gathered at the lawmaker’s residence to prevent the action.

Addressing the media amid the tension, Mr Afenyo-Markin criticised the government and urged President John Dramani Mahama to call the security agencies to order.

He stated:

The caucus expressed its view through its authorised member, Mr Ntim Fordjour, a reverend minister and politician. If the government disagrees with us, it can also tell its side of the story. This is democracy; it’s not about inviting you to come with armed men.

The Minority Leader further advised the government to focus on more pressing issues facing the country:

We want to assure the government that we will cooperate if they approach things in a decent manner, but we will not be intimidated. We are few, but a mighty few. There are serious matters for the state to address, such as joblessness and illegal mining (galamsey).