Galamsey: 7 illegal miners arrested, firearm seized in Eastern Region raid

The Eastern North Police Command has detained seven individuals for allegedly conducting illegal mining operations in Wisiwise and Pankese, located within the Kwahu West and Birim North Districts of the Eastern Region.

The arrests were carried out during a coordinated anti-galamsey operation led by Regional Operations Commander, ASP Samuel Amewornu.

Authorities recovered a loaded pistol containing seven rounds of ammunition during the raid.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as:

Padmore Ofosu Boateng, 45

Quashie Kedem, 24

Eugene Amoako, 64

George Biabeng, 64

Bernard Klutse, 30

Frederick Agbolosu, 34

Michael Ametsikor, 30

Regional Police Commander DCOP Isaac Kwadwo Asante issued a strong warning to landowners who facilitate illegal mining activities, emphasizing that they will face legal consequences.

He called for increased public cooperation with law enforcement to combat environmental degradation caused by illegal mining.

Additionally, DCOP Asante appealed for specialized police training in excavator operations to improve the confiscation and handling of mining equipment used by illegal operators.

5 arrested for illegal mining in Central Region, including 3 Chinese nationals

In a separate operation, the Central North Regional Police Command's anti-galamsey task force arrested five individuals three Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians for engaging in unlawful mining activities along the River Fum near Assin Ayitey in the Assin North District.

The suspects have been named as:

Duut Kwabena Sakakba, 38

Douglas Nyamekye, 36

Ma Jian, 37

Ma Young, 31

Ma Haibi, 54