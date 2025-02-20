Dr Bawumia slams Prez Mahama for unfair dismissals, raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has strongly criticised President John Mahama for revoking appointments and recruitment made by the previous administration after 7 December 2024.
According to him, this directive is “unfair” and contradicts the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) campaign promise to provide job opportunities for all Ghanaians.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 19 February, Dr Bawumia expressed concern over what he described as unfortunate, politically motivated dismissals and called on the President to focus on creating new jobs instead of terminating appointments.
He noted:
Regrettably, these dismissals have been extended to directors who are public servants and not politicians. In some cases, the only reason for dismissal was that the individuals whose livelihoods have been destroyed are known to or related to politicians, as if to suggest that they cannot lead independent professional lives, no matter how qualified they are.
There are also reports of the government’s intention to terminate the appointments of individuals performing critical jobs, such as security personnel, nurses, and teachers, simply because they were appointed during the tenure of the previous administration. That would be most unfortunate.
Dr Bawumia further criticised President Mahama for the recent military raid on the residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, likening it to a military regime.
Furthermore, there is a general atmosphere of insecurity, with attacks on journalists, the use of our military to raid the homes of former government officials and communities, as well as mobs attacking innocent individuals and state institutions.
This is more reminiscent of a military takeover than a peaceful democratic transition. These are certainly worrying times for our democracy, and the sooner action is taken to protect institutions and democratic practices, the better it will be for Ghana’s progress.
The former Vice President therefore called on President Mahama to be a president for all Ghanaians by putting a stop to these developments, reversing the unfair dismissals, and protecting all citizens.