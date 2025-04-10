Mahama Ayariga’s Bawku residence set on fire by irate youth as tensions escalate

The residence of Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, has reportedly been set ablaze by unidentified irate youth.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred on Thursday, 10 April, when angry youth vandalised and partially set fire to the house.

While the exact cause of the attack remains unclear, the incident is allegedly linked to Wednesday’s chieftaincy clashes in the area, which left one person dead, two others injured, and the residence of the Bawku Divisional Police Commander also set ablaze.

IGP Visits Bawku

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, today, 10 April 2025, led a team comprising operations, investigations, and intelligence officers to Bawku to obtain first-hand information and assess the security situation on the ground.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, disclosed joint efforts by the Police and the Ghana Armed Forces to restore calm in Bawku.

The statement noted:

One person, Fuseini Iddrisu, unfortunately lost his life during the incident. Five other persons, including one police officer and one immigration officer, sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical attention.

It further stated:

Some properties belonging to the police, including two vehicles and a rented police accommodation at Binduri, as well as the homes of some police officers, were damaged.

The statement emphasised that security has since been intensified in Bawku and surrounding communities, with joint police and military patrols ongoing.