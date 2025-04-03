Ghana move up in latest FIFA rankings for the first time in almost a year

After winning back-to-back matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ghana have moved up in the FIFA rankings for the first time since July 2024.

The Black Stars now hold the 76th spot in the world rankings, having been in 77th place since November 2024. This is their first rise in the rankings since moving from 64th to 60th in July 2024.

Ghana's victories over Chad and Madagascar have helped them climb above Israel, who have dropped two places.

Despite this improvement in the global rankings, Ghana’s position in Africa remains the same. They still sit 14th among African teams.

Ghana to battle Nigeria

Coach Otto Addo will hope his team improves further when they face Nigeria in the Unity Cup 2025, a thrilling West African derby in London.

The Black Stars will meet the Super Eagles on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, in a match full of excitement. Ghana previously beat Nigeria 4-1 in London, but Nigeria, who have won the Unity Cup twice, will be eager to take revenge.

The Unity Cup, making a return after a long break, features four teams: Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament begins with the "TriniJam" clash on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, as Trinidad and Tobago take on Jamaica to decide the best team from the West Indies.

The competition ends on Saturday, 31 May 2025, with two final matches; a third-place playoff and the grand final. The winner of the Unity Cup 2025 will be crowned on that day.

After that, the Black Stars will travel first to take on Chad away before hosting Mali in the September clashes.