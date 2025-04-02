Black Stars goalie Benjamin Asare filmed riding Trotro, fans express mixed feelings

Last month, Pulse Ghana reported how Ghana’s new first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare went from sometimes not having fare for public transport “trotro " to becoming the Black Stars’ number one.

In the story, former Accra Great Olympics coach Annor Walker narrated his experience with coaching Asare at Oly Dade and his commitment to occasionally helping him out financially.

Walker, who had a reputation for developing players, approached Asare with an offer to join Great Olympics.

It wasn’t an easy offer; the club, like Asare, was facing its own set of challenges. Despite the financial struggles at Great Olympics, Walker was determined to give Asare the support he needed to grow.

Walker recalled in an interview with Takoradi-based Oil City Radio how he had to come through for the goalkeeper.

There were financial challenges, but I told him I would support him.

Walker’s commitment went beyond just coaching. Sometimes after training sessions, when Asare had no way to get home, Walker would give him transport fare.

His breakthrough moment came when he joined Hearts of Oak, where he continued to impress with his consistent performances. But his biggest stage came when he donned the Black Stars jersey.

Social media reactions to Asare sitting in 'trotro'

Barely a week after this report and Asare’s Black Stars debut where he kept two clean sheets against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a video of him sitting in trotro has gone viral.

The video circulating on social media captures the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper conveniently seated at the front seat of a trotro. A fan who was in the back seat filmed him, expressing his surprise that the nation’s first-choice goalie was casually riding in a trotro.

Other netizens also reacted to the video with varying opinions and think pieces.

One user commented:

What’s wrong with sitting on the bus? In other countries, people of all levels sit on buses. He’s hustling, let him hustle in peace. He’ll get a car real soon.

Another also shared:

Humble Guy! Some top celebrities around the world use public transport cause the love to move simple. This keeper could pick Uber but he wanted trotro is normal... I rate him.

So none of the professionals dashed him a car?

Some other comments read:

Kante did the same thing and everyone was saying He's humble but Ghana man go do some nor them dey toast am.

What’s funny? Just after one call-up, people are expecting him to be driving his car. We give unnecessary pressure to our footballers and politicians, and before we realize they start engaging in corrupt ways to make money, just to keep up with our expectations.