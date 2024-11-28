Ghana slips four more places to 77th in November FIFA rankings

Ghana's Black Stars have slipped four places in the November FIFA rankings, now sitting at 77th globally and 14th in Africa.

This drop follows their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a disappointing run in the qualifiers. The team managed only three points from three draws and lost three matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Niger in their final qualifier, which sealed their bottom finish in Group F.

Despite the underwhelming performances in the AFCON qualifiers, Ghana maintained its position as the 14th-ranked team in Africa. However, they still trail stronger sides like Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Ivory Coast, among others.

Niger, one of Ghana's Group F rivals, saw a significant rise in the rankings, jumping nine places from 131st to 122nd. Ghana's drop in the global rankings is no surprise, as the team has struggled throughout 2024.

Their highest ranking this year was 67th in February, followed by 68th in April, 64th in June, 68th in July, 70th in September, and 73rd in October.

The Black Stars will look to improve their standing when they return to action in March for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The team will be hoping for a stronger performance in their upcoming fixtures to regain their momentum and climb back up the rankings as they aim for a successful World Cup qualification campaign.