'Put your house in order...'- Abedi Pele finally speaks on Black Stars AFCON failure

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew Pele has finally broken his silence on the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Abedi noted that the challenges facing the senior men’s national team must be dealt with.

He advised the handlers of the Black Stars to put measures in place and create an ideal environment that will help transform the team’s performances moving forward.

According to the three-time African Footballer of the Year, the players and technical team must forge ahead with a different mindset to win games by not focusing too much on their previous losses, per a GhanaWeb report.

I think time changes everything, and this, we are talking about three decades. So, whatever it is, we shouldn’t look back. We should just look forward, work hard, and achieve what we want to achieve.

What it takes to be a great football team or a great football nation is to work hard, and put your house in order to make sure that you get results. And that is all it takes to be a good team all over the world. Football is one of the keys to ensuring that the and the country are united.

Coach Otto Addo’s men failed to qualify for the continental tournament for the first time in 20 years. During their six qualifying round games, they lost three and drew another three. Ghana finished bottom in Group F with only three points.