Yoane Wissa in court after woman 'threw acid at him and tried to kidnap daughter'

Brentford's Premier League star Yoane Wissa is set to appear in court to testify against a woman accused of throwing acid in his face and attempting to kidnap his infant daughter.

The trial, which began earlier this week in Vannes, near Lorient, France, is expected to last four days.

Wissa, who missed the first day of the hearing, is anticipated to give evidence on the horrifying events of July 2021.

The DR Congo international was severely injured when a woman, identified as Laetitia P., allegedly attacked him at his home.

Reports state that the suspect initially approached Wissa on July 1, 2021, under the guise of seeking an autograph.

Later that evening, she returned and sprayed a corrosive substance at him, leaving him with serious burns to his face and eyes.

The attack also required Wissa to undergo emergency eye surgery before he joined Brentford from Lorient in an £8.5 million transfer a month later.

Laetitia P. is also accused of attempting to kidnap Wissa's newborn daughter during the attack and is facing additional charges of abducting another woman’s baby the following day.

Fortunately, the second child was found unharmed. If convicted, the accused faces up to 30 years in prison for charges including attempted murder, child abduction, and attempted abduction.

Wissa took to social media shortly after the attack in 2021, posting a photo that revealed his injuries and expressing gratitude for the support he received.

God is great. Thank you for all your messages of support; they go straight to my heart. I’m better, and we’re working for a good recovery.

Since the attack, Wissa has made an impressive recovery.

Wissa Running Riot in the Premier League

Shortly after joining Brentford, he scored his first goal for the club in September 2021 with a crucial equaliser against Liverpool, celebrating with a symbolic meditation gesture.

Just last week, the forward made history by becoming Brentford’s all-time leading Premier League scorer with a goal against Manchester City.

Wissa's rising profile has drawn transfer interest from several clubs, including Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, the latter reportedly making a £22 million bid, which Brentford is likely to reject.