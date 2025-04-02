No more 10%! President Mahama finally signs bill to cancel controversial betting tax

After 20 months, Ghana has officially removed the betting tax.

President John Dramani Mahama signed a set of amended bills into law today, which include the removal of the betting tax, e-Levy, and emissions tax, among others.

This signing, completed in his office, marks a significant step in his government’s efforts to reduce the financial strain on Ghanaians and promote economic growth.

A key part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto, the cancellation of these taxes was a promise made to ease the cost of living and encourage business expansion.

The decision to remove the betting tax, which had been widely criticised as a nuisance tax, was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The move follows Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s announcement on March 11, 2025, during the 2025 budget presentation that the betting tax would be abolished.

The tax, introduced under the Nana Akufo-Addo government in 2023, had seen the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) withhold 10% of all gambling winnings starting in August 2023.

Finance Minister's comments on removing betting tax

Forson explained the government’s decision to remove the tax, stating:

Mr. Speaker, we will abolish the 10% withholding tax on betting.

He highlighted that removing this tax, along with others, would improve the disposable income of Ghanaians, saying:

The removal of these taxes will ease the burden on households and improve their disposable income. In addition, it will support business growth and improve tax compliance.

Forson also promised to abolish the betting tax in his first budget if confirmed.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, January 13, Dr. Forson argued that the current betting tax has failed to meet its objectives and should be scrapped.