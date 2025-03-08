Afenyo-Markin urges NPP to use Lent and Ramadan for reflection and peace

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to use the periods of Lent and Ramadan to reflect on the party’s future and work towards regaining power in the 2028 elections.

In a statement shared on social media, the Effutu MP acknowledged the deep frustration among party members following the NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections but stressed the need for resilience and strategic planning.

I know we’re all heartbroken, disappointed, depressed and not happy about the outcome of the elections. It is to be expected because when you’re going into an election and you don’t win, it comes with a lot of such disappointment. But that was yesterday. Today is another day. The way to prepare for the future is hard work, forgiveness, and collective determination to sacrifice for the good of our party.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin warned against internal discord, urging party members to refrain from public confrontations and personal attacks on both social and traditional media.

The Minority Leader expressed confidence in the Professor Mike Oquaye-led Committee, which has been tasked by the NPP’s National Council to conduct a post-mortem on the party’s electoral defeat. He urged patience, asserting that the committee’s findings would be critical in shaping the party’s future strategy.

Referencing historical setbacks, Afenyo-Markin pointed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which, despite suffering electoral losses, managed to rebuild its political standing. He also cited the NPP’s poor performance in the 1996 elections—securing only 61 parliamentary seats—but noted that the party, under the leadership of J.H. Mensah, successfully reversed its fortunes by 2000.