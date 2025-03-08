Akufo-Addo ordered chiefs to stand and greet him but now stands to greet Mahama – A Plus

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, has criticised a former government official, allegedly former President Akufo-Addo, over his change in status after abusing power.

In a post on X, he mocked the individual, describing them as extremely haughty and demanding respect from those around them.

Not long ago, a certain man moved around with an official Toyota Land Cruiser, specially designated to carry his special chair. He believed his position was so mighty that even chiefs had to stand up to greet him.

A-Plus continued by drawing a comparison to the individual’s current status, which he described as being reduced to humility.

Fast forward a few months, the same man was spotted at Ghana’s 68th Independence Celebration—this time, sitting on an ordinary chair. And when the Vice President, a woman, arrived, he stood up to greet her.

The Gomoa Central MP further mocked the individual, emphasising how power is temporary and should not be abused.

Life has a way of humbling us. Power is not permanent. Tomorrow always comes! Next time you'll sit on a kitchen stool!

The jab appears to be directed at Akufo-Addo, as the description in the post matches controversial incidents involving the former president.