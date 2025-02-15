Akufo-Addo is the best African President ever – Kofi Akpaloo

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has claimed that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the best African president of all time.
In an interview, Kofi Akpaloo asserted that Akufo-Addo’s achievements in infrastructure and human capital development surpass those of any president in Africa.
Across the whole of Africa, I have not seen a president who is better than Akufo-Addo in terms of infrastructure and human capital development. Nobody in all 54 states of Africa. I’m not just saying this without reason, but none of Africa’s greatest leaders have done what Akufo-Addo has achieved.
Kofi Akpaloo highlighted initiatives introduced by Akufo-Addo in the interest of Ghanaians.
Look at this Agenda 111 policy he introduced—one hundred and eleven hospitals. Give me one president in Africa who has taken the initiative to achieve such a feat. Talking about the establishment of factories across the country, look at how many factories we have now. Look at our road infrastructure.
He also cited Akufo-Addo’s contributions to education, particularly Free SHS, STEM, and TVET education promotion.
When it comes to educational infrastructure, for all secondary schools in Ghana that have boarding facilities, dormitories and classrooms have been upgraded with new beds and desks, along with additional infrastructure. Look at STEM education, look at TVET education—they all contribute to human development. Free SHS for eight consecutive years has allowed students to attend senior high school for free, along with free uniforms and meals.