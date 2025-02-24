Baba Yara turns rubbish site as 'hungry' elderly workers beg for unpaid salaries

Some workers have been left crying for their unpaid salaries for months for work done at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

According to reports, these workers are 18 casual workers, who offer services including cleaning at the sports facility. They are requesting for monies owed to them to be paid immediately as they are currently struggling to survive the harsh economic climate.

In a video circulating online, filth has engulfed the facility with a few workers trying their best in the blazing sun to clean the stands of the waste.

The video captures heaps of rubbish on the staircase in between the stands with commentary from a male voice lamenting the difficult conditions the workers are being subjected to.

Other sections of the stands can also be seen filled with waste as the video spans across the stadium.

He alleges that the majority of the workers are elderly women including a pregnant woman. The commentator also claims the waste management company responsible for sanitation at the stadium has not shown up for a lengthy period.

Workers confirm several months of unpaid work

Interestingly, a few workers on site who spoke also made a damning confirmation. They stated that no salary has been paid to them for over a year.

They could be heard saying:

We have not been paid for more than a year, a year and two months... three months, we’ve not been paid.

This revelation is heartbreaking in the wake of conversations surrounding the safety and maintenance of stadiums and other sports facilities in Ghana.