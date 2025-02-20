Where were the police? - MP Isaac Adongo asks after tragic death of Kotoko fan 

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has raised serious concerns over the safety at Ghana Premier League (GPL) venues, asking, "Where were the police?" in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley, during a league match.

Nana Pooley was tragically killed during the Ghana Premier League Week 19 clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nosatre.

Adongo, speaking on the floor of Parliament, questioned the absence of proper security measures, asking what the stadium's security requirements were and why no police or medical support was present when the incident occurred.

Adongo quizzed:

What was the police situation at the football field? Where were the police? What was the security requirement that was supposed to be upheld in the stadium?

He also emphasised the need for urgent improvements in safety standards across the various stadiums in the country.

MP describes stadiums as "death traps"

The MP described the current state of stadiums and parks in Ghana as “death traps,” adding that they are unfit for purpose.

You have no business playing football in such a field. That is a death trap, but we go there, and nothing happens, so we think that is a football field, no.

In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced new safety measures, including appointing a Safety and Security Officer and installing CCTV cameras at venues. Clubs that fail to adhere to these protocols could face fines and venue bans.

The GFA has also started an anti-hooliganism campaign.