A third-tier German football match between Hansa Rostock and Dynamo Dresden was suspended for nearly 30 minutes due to chaotic scenes on the field and in the stands.

The match at Rostock's Ostseestadion was halted after fireworks were launched and a brawl erupted involving players and officials. Riot police struggled to restore order.

The disruption began during halftime when Dresden fans displayed a controversial banner, prompting police intervention.

Social media footage captured fireworks being fired at riot police from the away section, followed by pyrotechnics being exchanged between opposing fans.

Dynamo captain Stefan Kutschke attempted to calm tensions, but a heated altercation broke out on the pitch, involving players and staff from both teams.

After 28 minutes of suspension and repeated tannoy appeals for calm, the match resumed, with Rostock securing a 1-0 victory.

The result leaves Dresden second in the table, three points behind leaders Cottbus, while Rostock moves to seventh, just four points off a playoff spot.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in Rostock, where police were already stretched due to large-scale demonstrations in the city centre ahead of Sunday's German elections.

The bigger picture

Ahead of the election that will be taking place, the police would be hoping to strengthen their task force and equip them with the necessary equipment to prevent further riots in the city.