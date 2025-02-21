Police refute allegation of neglect of injured inspector at the hospital

The Ghana Police Service has refuted allegations circulating on social media that it has neglected Police Inspector Alfred N. Kuuzaa, who is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Inspector Kuuzaa was reportedly attacked while returning from duty during the 7th December 2024 general elections in Atebubu, Bono East Region. Addressing the allegations, the Police Service issued a statement dismissing claims of neglect and assuring the public of its commitment to the officer’s well-being.

The statement read:

Since the incident, the Police Service has taken all necessary steps to ensure the injured officer receives the best medical care. We have strictly followed all the instructions and directions of the attending medical team and our colleague has successfully undergone the required surgeries, all fully covered by the Police Administration under the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PERMIF).

The statement further noted that the Ashanti Regional Police Director of Welfare has been working closely with Inspector Kuuzaa’s family and medical team, ensuring that he receives essential support. The officer has undergone the necessary medical procedures, and his treatment remains fully funded by the Police Administration.

The Police Service categorically dismissed the allegations and urged the public to disregard the reports.

The Ghana Police Service, therefore, wishes to categorically state that the publication of neglect of our colleague officer is false and we invite the public to disregard and treat it with the contempt it deserves.