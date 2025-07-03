Jackpot Sports betting in Ghana – Play TOTO at Secretbet

#Featuredpost

See how Ghanaians can now pocket hefty sums of money by simply predicting sports event outcomes with simple betting options, daily draws, and frequent jackpots in a new TOTO sports prediction game.

Ghanaian players can now try and bet in a new sports event prediction game named TOTO, which was just launched in Ghana by Secretbet sportsbook and casino. It features huge payouts for those who correctly guess 100% event outcomes. But this is more than just a betting game, also featuring inique features like jackpots, allowing to literary multiply the

prize twofold or more. As well as a possibility of betting by a random number generator choosing possible event outcomes — like in slots in a way.

How much can one win at TOTO? For example,

● 784,899 GHS was paid out as prize and jackpot money on November 5, 2025, for the

TOTO-15 game winner who correctly predicted all 15 event outcomes.

● 2,681,261 GHS was paid on June 10, 2025, for the TOTO FIFA-Esports draw

No.25059 winner, who correctly guessed 15 match results out of 15.

● 3,556,856 GHS was paid on June 14, 2024, for the TOTO Football draw No.940 winner who correctly predicted 14 match results out of 14.

Jackpots are usually claimed 1-2 times per month; sometimes it takes more time.

Achieving Wins in TOTO

Each TOTO game offers draws of up to 15 sports events batched in a single bet slip. More correctly predicted events mean higher payouts, and guessing 100% of them allows to claim the jackpot in addition to the prize money.

Due to the different number of events in different TOTO games, the amount of correct predictions needed for payout varies. For example, in a slip with 15 events, at least 9 correct predictions are needed, but 15 will net the maximum winnings with jackpot money added on top. Bet slips with fewer than 15 events require less correct predictions.

In the case of some events from the bet slip being cancelled for any reason, TOTO counts 1-2 cancellations as correct predictions by the player. But 3 or more cancelled events will make the lowest prize tiers ineligible for payouts. For example, 3 cancelled events leave the

9th tier (in case of 15 tiers) without winnings, and 4 — both the 9th and 10th tiers. The draw ends with a full bet refund if more than 5 events are cancelled.

How TOTO Works

TOTO creates a bet slip with up to 15 randomly chosen sports events for each new draw. The participants can turn in one or multiple bet slips with the result predictions until the time limit allocated for the draw runs out and the first event begins. Once all the events play out, the draw concludes, prize money is paid out to the winners, and the new draw with a new bet slip begins.

There are 3 betting options typically allowed for an event: Home Win, Draw and Away Win.

But some TOTO games allow more options to choose from. However, TOTO keeps things simple and relaxed in comparison to normal betting with dozens of bet types with hundreds of options to choose from.

Because of this TOTO is a fantastic option for a variety of players — experienced and newcomers, betting by strategy and just casually testing their luck. For example, a grizzled bettor who thoroughly knows the sports and the teams can attempt to do a correct score prediction based on knowledge and experience.

A more of a gambler type can try their luck — manually, or randomising their choice with a push of a button, almost turning TOTO into a slot game by setting a random combination on the Home Win, Draw and Away Win “reels”. It’s also possible to use both approaches at the same time with TOTO, by manually predicting some results and randomising the others.

Getting TOTO Jackpot Jackpot is one of the main TOTO features intrinsic to slots. In TOTO it allows the player to win much more if they correctly predict 100% of the event results of the draw.

Until someone guesses all the results and claims the jackpot, it continues to increase thanks to the prize money from the unclaimed winning tiers pouring in. Then the jackpot will be paid out in addition to the standard winnings and as a ratio to the placed bet size (no huge payouts for a minimal bet).

9 Types of TOTO Game

TOTO offers 9 games: from the TOTO-15 — the main and the most popular one with the biggest jackpot and the most popular sports events, to the TOTO Freebet, which lets anyone to predict and win without risking real money.

TOTO Freebet

Freebet is great to learn the ins and outs of TOTO without losing money in the process.

TOTO Freebet features 12 popular random sports events with a new draw happening every day

To join TOTO Free, the player needs to place a bet of at least 26 GHS or more at Secretbet on any other sports event outside TOTO with odds of 2 or higher.

TOTO Freebet Winnings are paid in bonus points:

● 100 for 8 correct predictions;

● 250 for 9;

● 1000 for 10;

● 3000 for 11;

● 7000 for 12.

There are 8 status tiers on the Secretbet platform, and the closer the tier is to the top — the more perks it provides. For example, bigger cashbacks from losses, or even all bets for the top tier. Climbing up this ladder requires points, and TOTO Freebet is a great place to earn them with ease.

TOTO-15

The most beloved TOTO game on Secretbet with the largest jackpot and prize money pool.

As the name suggests, features 15 events in the bet slip, at least 9 of them must be correctly predicted for the win.

The TOTO-15 bet slip usually consists of mixed sports, with football being the majority, but hockey and basketball also feature at times. Major leagues like the Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, as well as the NHL and NBA, take priority. But lower leagues of England, Italy and Spain, as well as smaller leagues from South America and Europe, also have a chance to feature when not enough major matches are taking place.

TOTO Correct Score

This game focuses on predicting not only the winner of the match, but also the rest of the game. The bet slip features 8 football events and requires just two correct predictions for claiming the prize money, so it’s an easy guess.

It’s possible to pick multiple choices of the same outcome type. For example, choosing all the home team win options like: 1:0, 2:1, 3:1, 3:2, choosing a few, like 2:1 and 1:0 or picking any single option.

TOTO Football

Here, the bet slip includes 14 football matches from big and small leagues across the world.

Due to football being the No.1 sport, TOTO Football is almost as popular as TOTO-15, thus often accumulates a sizeable jackpot waiting for the lucky bettor scoring 15 out of 15. But to reach the lowest winning tier and get prize money, 9 correct predictions is enough.

TOTO Ice Hockey

TOTO includes 5 ice hockey events from the NHL and KHL, as well as international tournaments, in the bet slip. And if there aren’t enough at the moment — smaller leagues and championships. It only takes 2 correct outcome predictions out of 5 to reach the winning tier, making this TOTO game pretty easy when compared to the rest.

Due to a lack of events closer to the end of the hockey season, draws often get skipped in May and June and don’t happen daily. In the middle of June, TOTO Ice Hockey goes on a summer off-season break until August, together with the world hockey.

TOTO Basketball

A player can predict the outcomes of 10 basketball games with 5 prediction options available for each: Home Team Win & Total Over, Home Team Win & Total Under, Draw, Away Team Win &Total Over, Away Team Win &Total Under. 5 correct event outcomes is the lowest paying tier.

TOTO Cricket

Also features 10 events in a bet slip. However, there is often a lack of cricket games, so the draw doesn’t always happen every day due to fewer than 10 games being scheduled.

Sometimes a few days get skipped, sometimes — more than a week. 5 correct outcome predictions are required to reach the first winning tier.

TOTO FIFA Esports

This TOTO game presents 15 FIFA esports football matches per bet slip. Due to FIFA Esports& popularity, multiple draws may happen simultaneously, giving multiple opportunities to predict the correct score today. 9 predictions are the bare minimum for becoming eligible for prize money.

TOTO Esports

Here, players try to predict the outcomes of 11 CS2 matches. And like with TOTO Basketball, there are 5 prediction options instead of 3: Home Team Win & Total Over, Home Team Win & Total Under, Draw, Away Team Win &Total Over, Away Team Win &Total Under. To win, a player has to guess at least 6 event outcomes.

Open Statistics of Past Draws

To ensure fairness, Secretbet keeps all the data of each draw archived, so any player can look up everything they want to. For example, the prize pool and previous jackpots, how many winning picks there were, and the participant numbers. All this info can provide excellent ideas and insights for a successful betting strategy for the TOTO game.

Ghanaian Cedi and Payment System Support

Players can bet in TOTO using Ghanaian Cedi. And freely deposit and withdraw their funds, using a number of payment systems popular in Ghana. The list includes MTN Mobile Money

(MoMo), ArtelTigo Money and Vodafone Cash, with new options to be added soon. Thanks to this, zero-fee instant transfers are a reality for any Secretbet player.

Playing TOTO via Android and iOS Apps

To make playing TOTO more convenient on smartphones and tablets, Secretbet developed apps for Android and iOS devices. Both offer a full set of the platform features like the desktop version, as well as are optimised for budget and low-spec devices with older OS versions. Offering a lag-free TOTO betting experience.

Don’t hesitate — download the relevant app on your phone from Secretbet’s website upon the first visit. And enjoy the ultimate responsiveness, easy navigation, and convenient betting as you’re playing TOTO and winning big!