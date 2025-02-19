Pooley’s stabbing: Bechem United place Gh₵100,000 bounty on killer

Bechem United has announced a GHC 100,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, a devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko.
Pooley was stabbed to death at Nsoatre at a Ghana Premier League game between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko.
The suspect, identified as Braimah, is currently at large, with the Ghana Police Service actively pursuing his apprehension.
The identity of the perpetrator was confirmed by Lawyer Sarfo Duku, Communications Director of Asante Kotoko.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Bechem United expressed profound sorrow and condemnation over the tragic incident, emphasising their commitment to justice and the eradication of violence in football.
Official statement from Bechem United FC
Bechem United FC is deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic and senseless murder of Nana Pooley. Violence has no place in football, and as a club, we are committed to ensuring that justice is served. Now that the identity of the perpetrator has been confirmed, it is imperative that all stakeholders come together to assist in his swift apprehension.
The management of Bechem United FC, led by Dr. Kingsley Owusu Achau, has placed a GHC 100,000 reward for anyone with credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Dr. Achau, who has been a dedicated presence, travelling with the team to almost all league centres, is now facing pressure from his family to cease these travels due to recent events.
Despite this, the club remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting security, fairness, and discipline in Ghanaian football. Bechem United FC is determined to lead the fight against hooliganism. Dr. Achau has personally witnessed some of the darkest moments in Ghanaian football, including the May 9th disaster and the bloody clash between B.A. United and Bechem United—an incident so severe that it initially led him to step away from football before later rescinding his decision.
Enough is enough. The time to say NO to hooliganism is NOW! As part of our commitment to ensuring safety and order, we have immediately engaged an expert to install CCTV cameras at our stadium to monitor and deter any acts of violence.
Furthermore, we have issued a stern warning to our supporters that any act of hooliganism will result in a lifetime ban from attending our matches. We call on law enforcement agencies, football administrators, supporters, and the general public to join forces in this crucial effort.
We also urge other individuals and organisations to support initiatives aimed at ensuring safety in our sports arenas. The integrity of the game must be protected, and acts of violence should never go unpunished. Anyone with relevant information is urged to report to the appropriate authorities immediately. Together, we can restore sanity to our stadia and ensure that football remains a sport of unity, passion, and fair play.
Ghana Premier League suspended amid tragic events
The Ghana Premier League remains suspended following the tragic events of Sunday, February 2, 2025.
In response to the incident, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, is scheduled to visit Asante Kotoko on Thursday as part of ongoing engagements over the passing of Nana Pooley.