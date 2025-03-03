10 jobs with most 'annoying' workers in Ghana – No.1 will surprise you

While every job deserves respect, there are certain professions where encounters with workers can be particularly frustrating—especially on a bad day.

Whether it’s due to stress, public scrutiny, or simply the demanding nature of the work, some professionals in Ghana tend to come across as rude, unhelpful, or downright annoying.

To get a better sense of which jobs have the most frustrating workers, Pulse News surveyed random Ghanaians. Here’s a countdown of the top 10 jobs with the most annoying workers in Ghana—No. 1 will definitely surprise you!

10. Nurses

Nurses are essential to the healthcare system, but let’s be honest—some of them can be quite unfriendly. Whether it’s the long hours, underfunded hospitals, or impatient patients, many nurses seem to take out their frustration on those they are meant to care for.

Ever asked a nurse for assistance and received an eye roll in return? You’re not alone.

9. Trotro Mates

“Yes, back seat!” From calling out the amount you give them to making rude remarks about coins, trotro mates definitely deserve a spot on this list.

ALSO READ: WAEC releases all withheld 2024 WASSCE results following high court order

They have one of the most chaotic jobs, shouting destinations, collecting fares, and dealing with impatient passengers. However, their sudden fare increases, rude retorts, and habit of giving out torn notes as change make them some of the most annoying workers to deal with.

8. Receptionists

Receptionists are supposed to be the welcoming face of an organisation, but in many places, they can be anything but friendly. Some are dismissive, uninterested, or act like they are doing you a favour by attending to you. A simple request can be met with unnecessary attitude, making your experience even more frustrating.

7. Sales Agents

Ever been hounded by an overly persistent insurance or marketing agent? It could be that one insurance salesperson, or the random man by the roadside handing out flyers—these people never give up.

Sales agents often pressure people into making purchases they don’t want, using persuasive tactics that border on manipulation. Their endless phone calls and door-to-door visits make them a real nuisance.

6. Police Officers

Ghanaian police officers are often criticised for corruption and unnecessary harassment.

Whether it’s a random checkpoint or a simple inquiry at a station, many people complain about their rude attitude and demand for ‘something small’ before providing assistance.

Does this explain why they always top the corruption perception index? Maybe.

5. Lawyers

Lawyers are supposed to be defenders of justice, but their tendency to complicate simple issues with legal jargon can be frustrating. Some are also seen as manipulative, using technicalities to protect the guilty while making life harder for the innocent.

4. Journalists

Journalists play a vital role in keeping the public informed, but some have been accused of bias, sensationalism, or asking irritating questions.

When they twist stories for headlines or pressure people for interviews, it’s easy to see why they made the list.

3. Politicians

Few professions in Ghana draw as much public frustration as politics. Many Ghanaians believe politicians are full of empty promises, only showing up during election seasons.

Their lack of accountability and repeated excuses make them some of the most disliked workers in the country.

2. Bank Tellers

Visiting a bank in Ghana can be a test of patience, and bank tellers don’t always make things easier.

Long queues, sluggish service, and their sometimes dismissive attitude can make even the simplest transaction an ordeal.

Asking for better service? Be prepared for a cold stare or an abrupt ‘next person!’

1. Rent Agents

Topping the list are rent agents, and for good reason! House-hunting in Ghana is already stressful, and dealing with mostly unlicensed agents who overcharge, give misleading information, or demand extra ‘viewing fees’ and ‘moving fees’ makes it even worse.

Many tenants complain about agents disappearing after payments are made or listing non-existent apartments just to collect money. It’s no wonder they rank No.1 on this list!

Conclusion