WAEC releases all withheld 2024 WASSCE results following high court order

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released all withheld results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) following an order from the Accra High Court.
WAEC had initially withheld the results of over 10,500 candidates, citing alleged examination malpractice and irregularities. However, this decision was strongly contested by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), leading to a legal battle.
On 30 January 2025, the High Court in Accra ruled that WAEC must release the withheld results without any prejudicial footnotes, stating that the council’s justification for withholding them was ambiguous and inconsistent.
WAEC subsequently filed a stay of execution to challenge the decision, but this was dismissed on 20 February 2025 by the court, presided over by Justice Ali Baba Abature.
Following the ruling, WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, confirmed that the results had been released.
In an interview with Citi News, he stated:
As we promised, we kept to our promises. So by the close of February 28, we had uploaded all the results of the candidates whose results had been withheld. The court had ordered that we should release the results of those candidates.
So we’ve gone ahead with all the results. So we don’t have any outstanding results as far as, you know, those exams are concerned.
He added:
Well, 28 was a Friday, and so we assume that the people are still waiting till the beginning of the week, you know, to begin to call the office and to register some complaints. But, again, I think that whatever we have put out there is a true reflection of the performance of the candidates in the examination.
This development brings finality to the issue, allowing students to access their results and move forward.