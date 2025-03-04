‘Daughter of a murderer’ comment: Speaker Bagbin gives MP one week to confess

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has issued a one-week ultimatum for the Member of Parliament responsible for the “daughter of a murderer” remark to come forward and take responsibility.

This directive follows Speaker Bagbin’s immediate call for an investigation into the offensive remark, which he described as unfortunate.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, 4th March, the Speaker strongly condemned the incident and issued an unreserved apology to Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the MP for Klottey Korle and eldest daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

In his statement, Speaker Bagbin emphasised the importance of mutual respect in parliamentary discourse:

While we may differ in our views and engage in spirited discussions, there is no room for language that seeks to offend, abuse, insult, demean, defame, blaspheme, or impugn the integrity of a member or any other person.

He extended his deepest apologies to Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the Rawlings family, and the Anlo Traditional rulers, stating:

In light of this incident, I extend my deepest apologies to Hon. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle; Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the former First Lady of Ghana and widow of our late illustrious President; the family, the chiefs, and all the good people of Anlo Dukor and Anloland.

Investigation and potential sanctions

Speaker Bagbin confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched, and sanctions will be applied where necessary.

In line with Standing Orders 218 and 219, the Committee on Privileges and Immunities and the Committee on Ethics and Standards shall be called upon to consider the referral and report to the House.

The Speaker’s directive follows a petition from the Volta Diaspora Caucus, which protested against the remarks in Parliament on Tuesday.

Background of the Incident

The incident occurred in the House on Tuesday, 4th February, when members from both the minority and majority sides were contributing to a statement commemorating the 60th anniversary of the passing of Dr. Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.

The verbal exchanges began when the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, contributed to the statement, eulogising the late politician and attributing Ghana’s democratic progress and rule of law to his vision and leadership.

However, in response, the MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who sat next to Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, disagreed with this assertion and argued that Dr. Danquah was a traitor and a CIA agent.

Barely a minute later, the same voice was again heard yelling,

“Soviet and Russian spies! Murderers' children!”