Anlo Chiefs petition Bagbin to expose identity of MP who insulted Zanetor Rawlings

The Overlord of Anlo Dukor in the Volta Region, Awoamefia Togbi Sri III, has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to disclose the identity of the MP responsible for the derogatory remarks made against Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Klottey Korle MP and eldest daughter of the late former President Jerry Rawlings.
In a petition dated Wednesday, 5th February 2025, and signed by the Awadada of Anlo Dukor, Togbi Agbesi Awusu III, on behalf of the Overlord, the chiefs described the remark as defamatory. The petition noted that both MPs initially accused of making the comment have since denied responsibility.
It stated:
Our information initially pointed to Hon. Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damango Constituency in the Savannah Region, and Hon. Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei, MP for Bosome Freho. Both have denied being the authors of the alleged obscene and defamatory words.
Expressing their utmost displeasure over the incident, the chiefs have requested Speaker Bagbin to reveal the MP’s identity by 10th February 2025 to enable them to take appropriate action.
The Overlord of Anlo Dukor, Togbi Sri III, and the chiefs and people of Anlo Dukor are furious about this unfortunate development in the august house and wish to identify the Member of Parliament who made the disparaging remarks against the son of Anloland, so we can advise ourselves on the next steps to take.
The incident occurred on Tuesday February 4th, while MPs from both the Minority and Majority sides were contributing to a statement marking the 60th anniversary of the passing of Dr Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.
A video shows Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressing the floor when he was interrupted by the voice of a yet-to-be-identified NPP MP shouting, “Daughter of a murderer, sit down!”—a comment directed at Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.