Samuel Jinapor denies responsibility for ‘daughter of a murderer’ comment amid backlash

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has strongly denied responsibility for making an unsavoury comment referring to Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Klottey Korle MP and eldest daughter of the late former President Jerry Rawlings, as a “daughter of a murderer” during parliamentary proceedings.
This disclaimer comes after a section of the public attributed the comment to the lawmaker and strongly criticised him.
The incident occurred in the House on Tuesday, 4th February, when members from both the Minority and Majority sides were contributing to a statement commemorating the 60th anniversary of the passing of Dr Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.
A video shows Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressing the floor when he was interrupted by the voice of a yet-to-be-identified NPP MP shouting, “Daughter of a murderer, sit down!”—directed at Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.
In response, Mr Jinapor has clarified that he was not responsible for the comment, stating his utmost respect for his colleague, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.
He clarified:
For the record, the said allegation is absolutely false. I have the utmost respect for Former President Jerry John Rawlings, his family, and Dr Zanetor Rawlings in particular.
He also reaffirmed his respect for the late former president:
While he was alive, President Rawlings was someone who took a great liking and interest in me as a young politician, and I had great respect for him as a Ghanaian statesman. I have and will not denigrate the Rawlings family in any form or shape, or any Ghanaian for that matter. That is not in my nature.
The Damango MP emphasised his belief in decent debates and intellectual discourse in devoid of insults and character assassination.