Pulse List: Ghanaian Celebrities Who Said 'I Do' in 2025

The year 2025 proved to be a season of love for Ghana's entertainment industry, as several beloved celebrities exchanged vows in celebrations that captivated fans across the nation and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From lavish traditional ceremonies to intimate private affairs, these unions showcased the rich cultural heritage and modern glamour that define Ghanaian celebrity weddings.

1.Maccasio

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wedding season began in February when multiple award-winning rapper Maccasio married his fiancée, Ihssan, on February 23rd. The northern Ghanaian music star, known for his contributions to hiplife and his massive following, celebrated this milestone surrounded by family and fans who had watched their love story unfold. The union of King Macca, as he's affectionately called, set an optimistic tone for what would become a memorable year of celebrity nuptials.

2.Trigmatic

READ MORE: Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic remarries four years after tough divorce

Advertisement

Advertisement

After experiencing heartbreak when his first marriage ended in divorce, rapper and media personality Trigmatic, born Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, opened his heart to love once more. Four years after his previous marriage dissolved, the artiste remarried in a private ceremony held in Accra on August 30th. Unlike many celebrity weddings that court publicity, Trigmatic opted for an intimate affair, though videos from the event still found their way to social media, where fans celebrated his second chance at happiness. The decision to keep the ceremony private reflected a more cautious approach, perhaps informed by his past experiences, yet the joy radiating from the footage showed a man ready to embrace this new chapter.

🚨ICYMI🇬🇭💍✨: Celebrated musician Trigmatic has remarried!



The “My Life” hitmaker tied the knot earlier today in white wedding after confirming his 2020 divorce from Dita Schandorf.



His new wife’s identity remains private, but love clearly found him again.



🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/1Fwz74HT2X — Ölele | Building OSN (@OleleSalvador) August 30, 2025

3.Empress Jamila

September brought one of the most visually stunning weddings of the year when fashion stylist and brand influencer Tracy Jamilatu Iddrisu, professionally known as Empress Jamila, married her sweetheart Kwabena on September 9th. True to her profession, the award-winning entrepreneur ensured her traditional ceremony became a masterclass in Ghanaian wedding fashion. The bride stunned guests in an iconic ombre Kente gown that quickly became the talk of social media, cementing her status as a style icon even on her wedding day. The lavish celebration received widespread media coverage, with fashion enthusiasts and industry watchers dissecting every carefully curated detail of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4.Fiifi Coleman

Later that month, actor and filmmaker Fiifi Coleman brought the wedding season to a crescendo with his elaborate ceremony in Kumasi on September 27th. Branded as "FIZA25," the event embraced the cultural richness of the Ashanti Region while incorporating contemporary elements that made it distinctly memorable. Coleman, known for his work in Ghana's film industry, ensured his special day reflected both his artistic sensibility and his appreciation for tradition. The Kumasi setting provided a majestic backdrop for what many considered one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

The 2025 wedding season reflected broader themes within Ghanaian celebrity culture: a deep respect for traditional customs blended seamlessly with modern luxury, the importance of community and public celebration, and the enduring appeal of love stories that unfold in the public eye. Each couple brought their unique flavor to their celebrations, from Maccasio's heartfelt union to Empress Jamila's fashion-forward spectacle, from Trigmatic's private renewal of faith in love to Fiifi Coleman's grand Kumasi production.

As fans watched these beloved figures embark on their marital journeys, the weddings served as more than entertainment, they became cultural moments that brought communities together in celebration, sparked conversations about tradition and modernity, and reminded everyone that even in the spotlight, love remains deeply personal and profoundly universal.