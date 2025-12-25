Advertisement

Pulse List: Ghanaian Celebrities Who Passed Away in 2025

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:23 - 25 December 2025
Ghana's cultural sphere experienced profound sorrow throughout 2025 as the nation bid farewell to numerous cherished personalities spanning entertainment, athletics, and the arts.

The deaths of legendary performers, distinguished actors, footballing heroes, and emerging talents created irreplaceable absences within the national consciousness.

What follows is an account of the most significant Ghanaian public figures whose lives concluded during this period:

1.Charles Kojo Fosu (Daddy Lumba)

Daddy Lumba
On 26 July 2025, the highlife icon, considered amongst Ghana's most distinguished musical talents, succumbed to a brief illness aged 60. His enduring compositions, including 'Aben Wo Ha' and 'Theresa', shaped the musical sensibilities of multiple generations. Continental tributes flooded in following his passing, whilst his December funeral attracted enormous attendance despite familial disagreements.

READ MORE: Breaking News: Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba dies at 61

2.Nana Kwaku Duah (Dada KD)

The highlife virtuoso died on 16 May 2025 following a short illness. Renowned for his emotionally resonant vocal delivery and recordings that connected profoundly with audiences, his passing occurred mere days ahead of a planned London engagement.

READ MORE: How celebrities and fans reacted to the death of Highlife legend Dada KD

How celebrities and fans reacted to the death of Highlife legend Dada KD

3.Mawuli Semevo

Mawuli Semevo
This distinguished performer died on 20 February 2025, aged 68, from complications arising after sustaining critical burns in a residential fire incident. Recognised for his contributions to productions such as A Stab in the Dark and the television programme YOLO, his departure represented a significant loss to Ghana's theatrical and cinematic communities.

READ MORE: Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo dies after tragic fire incident

4.Maame Tiwaa

Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo

Ghana's gospel music community entered mourning on Sunday, 7 December 2025, upon learning of this seasoned vocalist's death. Official statements provided neither her age nor details regarding the circumstances of her passing, intensifying the collective sense of disbelief throughout the musical establishment.

READ MORE: Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo passes away

5.Teddy Osei

The architect and frontman of the globally recognised Afro-pop ensemble Osibisa passed away in London on 14 January 2025, aged 89. His pioneering efforts elevated African musical traditions onto the international platform, garnering universal admiration for his extraordinary abilities and artistic legacy. Osibisa's innovative blending of African musical elements with rock, jazz, and funk styles shaped countless musicians worldwide.

6.Abdullai Tahiru (Taidu)

Taidu, the cherished performer from the comedic programme 'Junka Town', died on 9 February 2025. His memorable characterisation of a formidable vigilante within the series endeared him to viewers through his comedic timing and unique interpretative approach. His death followed several months after fellow cast member Yogot (Osman Idris) also passed. Whilst the circumstances surrounding Taidu's death remained undisclosed, his unexpected departure devastated supporters nationwide.

