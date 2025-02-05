Outrage as NPP MP calls Zanetor Rawlings ‘daughter of a murderer’ in Parliament

A section of Ghanaians has expressed outrage over comments made by a yet-to-be-identified NPP MP, who labelled Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Klottey Korle MP and eldest daughter of the late former President Jerry Rawlings, as a “daughter of a murderer” during parliamentary proceedings.

The incident occurred in the House on Tuesday, 4th February, when members from both the Minority and Majority sides were contributing to a statement commemorating the 60th anniversary of the passing of Dr Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah.

The verbal exchanges began when the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, contributed to the statement, eulogising the late politician and attributing Ghana’s democratic progress and rule of law to his vision and leadership.

However, in response, the MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who sat next to Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, disagreed with this assertion and argued that Dr Danquah was a traitor and a CIA agent.

This sparked angry reactions from NPP MPs, who whistled in disapproval while the presiding Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, attempted to restore order. Amidst the chaos, a voice, believed to be that of an NPP MP, was heard shouting, “Murderers! Children of murderers!” multiple times, followed by a mocking laugh.

Barely a minute later, the same voice was again heard yelling, “Soviet and Russian spies! Murderers' children!” After a moment of calm, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin took the floor to contribute to the statement. However, he was interrupted by the same voice shouting, “Daughter of a murderer, sit down!”—directed at Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions, with some members of the public expressing outrage, while others justify it by referencing previous cases.