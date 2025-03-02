Hajj village not funded by taxpayer’s money – Felix Kwakye

Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has refuted claims that the Hajj Village is being funded by taxpayers’ money.

He clarified that the facility is being constructed by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) without any contributions from public funds.

FACT: The Hajj Village is primarily an Airport Terminal Building for check in and pilgrim facilitation owned and being built by the Ghana Airport Company. Not a pesewa of tax payers' money involved.

In a statement shared on X, Mr Kwakye Ofosu reaffirmed the government’s position on the project, dismissing rumours that taxpayer money was being used for its construction.

His clarification comes in response to ongoing debates regarding the purpose and financial sources of the project, with concerns being raised over its funding.

President John Dramani Mahama officially broke ground for the construction of the new Hajj Village on 28 February.

The facility is designed to support Ghanaian Muslims embarking on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca. Its construction aims to enhance efficiency and organisation, ensuring a smoother departure experience for pilgrims.