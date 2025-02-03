ORAL: Kpebu responds to Afenyo-Markin’s drone-spying allegation against team

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner and member of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee, has dismissed claims that the team used drones to spy on the properties of the Minority Leader.

According to him, the allegations are baseless and unsubstantiated, urging the general public to disregard such remarks.

His response follows a recent interview by the Minority Leader and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in which he alleged that members of the committee had used drones to encroach on his beachfront and other properties in Winneba, which had reportedly been spotted multiple times by his employees.

However, reacting to the claims in an interview with Citi News, Lawyer Kpebu dismissed them as untrue and ridiculous. He stated:

It is false. The ORAL committee has not sent any drones to spy on the Minority Leader’s properties—it is not true at all. Looking at the members of the team, you can hazard that the committee will not do something ridiculous like that, so let’s disregard it. We do not own any drones as a committee at all.

He further clarified that the committee had not secretly deployed additional members to operate on its behalf, stating:

We do not have any members aside from the committee members working for us. Since it is a democracy, claims like that are made for strategic reasons.

The five-member ORAL team was appointed by President Mahama on 18th December 2024, ahead of his official inauguration. The team is tasked with gathering information on suspected corruption cases in preparation for the implementation of ORAL.