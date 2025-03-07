Say no to drugs; it didn’t help me—Funny Face advises Ghanaian youth

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has issued a heartfelt warning to Ghanaian youth, urging them to stay away from drugs.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Metro TV, the comedian, often referred to as the “Children’s President,” shared his struggles with substance abuse and its detrimental effects on his life.

Funny Face recounted how turning to drugs during challenging times only exacerbated his problems rather than providing solace.

He emphasised that drugs are not a solution to life’s difficulties, stating,

Say no to drugs because when I went through challenges, I took some, and it didn’t help me. When you’re going through challenges and you take drugs, it worsens.

The comedian also extended his advice to fellow creatives in the entertainment industry, encouraging them to avoid drugs and to seek help when facing personal struggles.

He stressed the importance of open communication and emotional support, sharing his own experience as a cautionary tale.

Most of these creatives, I’ll tell them to stay away from drugs, and they shouldn’t bottle things up inside them. When you’re going through something, talk to somebody. That’s what happened to me. I didn’t talk to people. For a broken heart, I’m a living testimony that it nearly finished me.

Funny Face’s message comes from a place of personal experience and resilience. His journey through mental health challenges and substance abuse has made him a vocal advocate for mental well-being and sobriety.