'Brokenheart nearly finished me' – Funny Face shares details of mental struggle

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has revealed that his struggle with heartbreak has taken a significant toll on his life, admitting that it “nearly finished him.”
Sharing details of his recent mental health challenges, he described it as one of the most difficult periods of his life and expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their unwavering support.
In an interview with Original FM, he said:
I am grateful to Ghanaians for standing by me because I have relapsed so many times, yet they continue to show me love and support. It is this love and support for people experiencing mental struggles that sustains them. You have to realise that people who behave in such ways were not always like that.
He further advised:
I urge people to take care of their mental health and say no to drugs because, during my struggles, I smoked weed, and it only made things worse. It did not help me at all. If you are facing these challenges and you add drugs, it only worsens the situation.
Funny Face also emphasised the importance of seeking help:
I would advise creatives, in particular, to stay away from drugs and not bottle things up. When you are going through challenges, talk to someone. That is something I failed to do.
His story serves as a powerful reminder that no one, regardless of social status or career, is immune to emotional and psychological difficulties.
His experience highlights the need to properly manage personal struggles to prevent serious mental health crises.
Seeking help—whether through therapy, support from loved ones, or professional guidance—is essential for mental well-being.