Ghana Month: 5 artists that created Ghana’s national symbols

As Ghanaians, certain symbols are central to our national identity—the national flag, the coat of arms, among others. These emblems were crafted by individuals who played pivotal roles in shaping Ghana into the nation it is today.

Here are five artists fundamental to Ghana’s national identity:

1. Theodosia Okoh

Theodosia Okoh was the Ghanaian artist and patriot who designed the country’s iconic national flag, symbolising Ghana’s freedom from colonial rule in 1957. Beyond her art, she was also a passionate sports enthusiast, playing a key role in the development of hockey in Ghana. Her artistic legacy was passed down to her grandson Ian Jones-Quartey, who is currently an animator with works in O.K K.O! and Steven Universe.

2. Amon Kotei

Amon Kotei was an artist and sculptor who designed the country’s official coat of arms. His work, introduced in 1957, remains a powerful emblem of Ghana’s governance, unity, and strength. Amon was also a soldier, who served in the British Army during World War II.

3. Philip Gbeho

Philip Comi Gbeho (1904–1976) was a musician, composer, and educator, renowned for composing Ghana's national anthem. Born in Vodza, near Keta in the Volta Region, Gbeho's passion for music led him to study at Achimota Teacher Training College (now Achimota School), where he honed his skills in piano and violin. Beyond his composition of the national anthem, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Arts Council of Ghana and served as the Director of Music and conductor for the National Symphony Orchestra.

4. Ephraim Amu

Ephraim Amu (1899–1995) was a Ghanaian composer, musicologist, and educator, renowned for his contributions to Ghanaian art music. He is best known for composing "Yɛn Ara Asaase Ni," a patriotic song that has become an unofficial national anthem. Amu played a pivotal role in integrating traditional African elements into classical music, notably popularising the atenteben, a traditional Ghanaian bamboo flute, and composing music for it.

5. Kofi Antubam

Kofi Antubam (1922–1964) was a pioneering Ghanaian artist and designer who played a significant role in shaping the visual identity of post-independence Ghana. Appointed as the official state artist by President Kwame Nkrumah, he notably designed state regalia, including the presidential mace and seat, symbolising Ghana's sovereignty and cultural heritage. Antubam's work encompassed easel painting, murals, mosaics, and wood carvings, all reflecting traditional African customs and aesthetics.