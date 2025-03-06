Ghana Month: 8 underrated Ghanaian delicacies you have to try

When Ghanaian cuisine is mentioned, the conversation often revolves around popular dishes like jollof, waakye, gobe, kenkey, as well as fufu and banku with soups.

However, Ghanaian food culture is far more diverse than many realise, with several lesser-known but equally delicious dishes waiting to be explored.

To celebrate Ghana Month, here are eight underrated Ghanaian delicacies you should definitely try:

1. Wasawasa

Wasawasa is a traditional Dagbon dish from Northern Ghana, made from dried yam peels ground into flour and steamed. It is typically served with spicy sauces, shea butter, beans, and salad. You can even pair it with waakye for a delicious twist on your meals.

2. Apreprensa

Also known as Akpliji, this Ga-Dangme dish is prepared by mixing roasted corn flour with palm nut soup. Traditionally enjoyed during the Homowo festival, aprapransa is a flavour-packed delicacy, best paired with seafood like crabs or salmon.

3. Tubaani

A Northern Ghanaian dish also found in Zongo communities, tubaani is made by steaming a bean pudding wrapped in aromatic katemfe leaves. Served with suya spice and fried onions, this dish is a perfect vegan-friendly option for those looking to experience authentic Ghanaian cuisine.

4. Epitsi

Epitsi is a unique snack made by baking mashed ripe plantain wrapped in plantain leaves. Popular in the Central Region, it’s easy to make and serves as a tasty treat for any time of the day.

5. Akpa Detsi

Akpa Detsi is an Ewe-style tilapia soup, traditionally eaten with akple. This spicy and rich dish is best enjoyed on an empty stomach to fully appreciate its bold flavours.

6. Wagashi

Wagashi, a Northern Ghanaian delicacy, is a fried cheese made from fresh cow’s milk. It can be enjoyed with a variety of sauces. However, don’t mistake this for the Japanese wagashi—they are completely different!

7. Otor/Etor

A sacred Ga-Dangme dish originally prepared for naming ceremonies and the Akweley Suma Twin Festival, otor has since been adopted by Akan communities, where it is known as etor. Made by mashing yam or plantain with palm oil, it is served with eggs or peanuts, making it a staple in traditional rites and festivals.

8. Tatale

Often referred to as Ghanaian plantain pancakes, tatale is made from ripe plantains mixed with cornflour and spices. It is commonly paired with aboboi (beans stew) and is another great vegan-friendly option.