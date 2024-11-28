Safo Newman says he was advised to do drugs to get wild on stage

Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has disclosed that he has been advised by some individuals to use illicit substances to boost his confidence on stage.

According to the Akokoa hitmaker, despite the suggestions, he remains steadfast in maintaining his principles and refuses to compromise his identity.

"People have actually recommended that I should do some of these things [drugs] so that I will go wild [on stage]. I won’t be doing that. I don’t think I can do that," he stated during an interview on Hitz FM while addressing criticisms of his calm stage presence.

In the conversation with Andy Dosty, Safo highlighted that many people struggle to accept his introverted nature, failing to understand that individuals have different temperaments.

Since gaining recognition with his Akokoa track earlier this year, Safo has faced criticism over his sense of fashion and perceived lack of energy during live performances. However, he acknowledged the feedback, stating that he is actively working on his weaknesses while continuing to create music that not only entertains but also delivers thought-provoking messages.

Safo Newman has quickly risen to prominence as one of Ghana's latest music sensations. Reflecting on his journey, he revealed that his career began in 2019.