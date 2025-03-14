Ernest Nuamah bags brace as Lyon crushe FCSB to reach the final 8

Olympique Lyonnais stormed into their ninth European quarter-final with a dominant 7-1 aggregate victory over FCSB, sealing the tie with a commanding 4-0 win in France.

Ernest Nuamah starred with a brace, helping Lyon continue their impressive form under manager Paulo Fonseca.

The hosts wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Nuamah testing FCSB goalkeeper Lukas Zima early on.

Lyon broke the deadlock when Georges Mikautadze capitalized on a midfield turnover, weaving past three defenders before slotting home.

Nuamah then redeemed an earlier miss by tapping in from close range, doubling Lyon’s lead before halftime.

After the break, Rayan Cherki, the creative force behind Lyon’s attack, set up Mikautadze for his second goal of the night.

Cherki’s relentless runs tormented FCSB throughout, nearly adding a third assist late in the game.

Lyon’s comprehensive victory marks their sixth win in eight matches since Fonseca took charge, solidifying their place in the final eight with a performance that showcased both flair and efficiency.

Lyon now return to Ligue 1 action when they next face Le Havre. FCSB also return to domestic action with a home match against Rapid Bucharest.

Black Stars World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars will be taking on Chad and Madagascar next in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ernest Nuamah will be seeking to aid the Black Stars with his recent form for the French side.