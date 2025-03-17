Discover Sammoray: Norway’s arctic island with 70 days of midnight sun magic

Imagine a place where the sun never sets, where golden light bathes the landscape for 70 straight days, and the boundaries between day and night blur into a magical, endless twilight.

Welcome to Sammoray, a remote Norwegian island nestled in the Arctic Circle, where nature’s most extraordinary phenomenon, the midnight sun, takes centre stage.

With its dramatic fjords, rugged cliffs, and vibrant wildlife, Sammoray is not just a destination; it’s an otherworldly experience that captivates the soul and leaves visitors in awe of the Arctic’s untamed beauty.

MUST READ: 10 cleanest beaches in Ghana

The midnight sun phenomenon

Sammoray’s location within the Arctic Circle is the key to its midnight sun.

From late May to mid-July, the sun does not dip below the horizon, bathing the island in continuous daylight.

This phenomenon occurs due to the Earth’s axial tilt, which causes the polar regions to experience extended periods of sunlight during their respective summers.

The midnight sun transforms Sammoray into a surreal paradise. The golden hues of the sun linger over the island’s rugged cliffs, serene fjords, and lush greenery, creating a magical atmosphere.

Visitors can enjoy outdoor activities at any hour, from hiking and fishing to kayaking and birdwatching, all under the soft glow of the sun.

A haven for nature lovers

Sammoray’s natural beauty is unparalleled. The island is characterised by dramatic landscapes, including towering mountains, deep fjords, and pristine beaches.

Its remote location ensures an unspoiled environment, making it a haven for wildlife.

READ MORE: 7 traditional Ghanaian foods that are secretly healthy

Birdwatchers flock to Sammoray to observe species such as puffins, Arctic terns, and sea eagles, while the surrounding waters are home to seals, whales, and porpoises.

The island’s flora is equally captivating. During the summer months, the tundra bursts into life with vibrant wildflowers, mosses, and lichens, creating a colourful contrast against the stark Arctic backdrop.

Cultural and historical significance

Sammoray is not only a natural wonder but also a place steeped in history and culture.

The island has been inhabited for centuries, with evidence of Viking settlements and ancient fishing communities.

Visitors can explore historical sites, including traditional wooden cabins, old fishing huts, and remnants of Sami culture, the indigenous people of the region.

The island’s small population is known for its warm hospitality and deep connection to the land and sea.

Local traditions, such as fishing and crafting, are still practiced today, offering visitors a glimpse into the island’s rich heritage.

Activities and experiences

The midnight sun provides endless opportunities for exploration and adventure. Popular activities on Sammoray include:

Hiking: Trails wind through the island’s diverse terrain, offering breathtaking views of the Arctic landscape.

Kayaking: Paddle through tranquil fjords and along rugged coastlines, often accompanied by curious seals.

Fishing: The surrounding waters are teeming with fish, making it a paradise for anglers.

Photography: The unique lighting conditions during the midnight sun create perfect opportunities for capturing stunning landscapes.

Northern Lights: While the midnight sun dominates the summer, Sammoray is also a prime location for viewing the aurora borealis during the winter months.

Practical information

Sammoray is accessible by ferry or small aircraft from mainland Norway.

Accommodation options range from cosy guesthouses to camping sites, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty.