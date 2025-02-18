7 traditional Ghanaian foods that are secretly healthy

Traditional foods may be seen by Gen Zs as unappealing or outdated, yet they carry significant health benefits.

While trendy health foods often steal the spotlight, many traditional Ghanaian meals are nutrient-dense powerhouses that deserve recognition.

These dishes, often prepared with organic and locally sourced ingredients, are packed with essential nutrients that support growth, immunity, and overall well-being.

Here are five traditional Ghanaian foods that are not only delicious but also secretly healthy:

Kontomire stew (palava sauce)

A staple in many Ghanaian households, especially among the Akan people, Kontomire Stew is a flavourful dish made from cocoyam leaves.

Often served with boiled yam or plantain (ampesi), this stew is rich in iron, vitamins A and C, and dietary fibre.

The cocoyam leaves (kontomire) are particularly beneficial for boosting immunity and preventing anaemia, making this dish a nutritious addition to any diet.

Etɔ (mashed ripe plantain with peanuts and palm oil)

A beloved dish among the Fante people, Etɔ has gained popularity across various tribes in Ghana.

This meal combines mashed ripe plantains with ground peanuts and palm oil, creating a rich and satisfying dish.

Etɔ is an excellent source of energy, healthy fats, and protein, making it ideal for sustaining endurance and supporting brain function. Its natural sweetness and creamy texture make it a favourite for many.

Ayoyo soup with Tuo Zaafi

Originally associated with Muslim communities, Ayoyo Soup with Tuo Zaafi has become a widely enjoyed dish across Ghana.

Ayoyo, made from jute leaves, is packed with antioxidants that aid digestion and support heart health.

Paired with Tuo Zaafi, a soft fermented maize dumpling, this meal is not only nutritious but also easy to digest, making it a comforting and wholesome choice.

Bambara beans (aboboi) with steamed ripe plantain

Bambara beans, locally known as Aboboi, are a versatile legume loved by many Ghanaians.

When paired with steamed ripe plantain, this dish becomes a powerhouse of plant-based protein and fibre.

It is excellent for promoting digestion and aiding muscle recovery, making it a great option for vegetarians and health-conscious individuals.

Fermented foods like Kenkey and Sobolo

Fermented foods are a cornerstone of Ghanaian cuisine, offering numerous health benefits.

Kenkey, made from fermented maize dough, is rich in probiotics that promote gut health and improve digestion.

Sobolo, a refreshing hibiscus drink, is loaded with antioxidants that support heart health and reduce inflammation.

Together, these fermented foods and beverages are a testament to the health benefits of traditional Ghanaian culinary practices.

Waakye (Rice and Beans)

Waakye is a popular Ghanaian dish made from rice and beans, often served with accompaniments like spaghetti, boiled eggs, and stew.

The combination of rice and beans provides a complete protein, making it an excellent plant-based meal.

Waakye is also rich in fibre, which aids digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Its versatility and nutritional value make it a favourite for many Ghanaians.

Nkatenkwan (Groundnut soup)

Nkatenkwan, or groundnut soup, is a hearty and nutritious dish made from groundnuts (peanuts), tomatoes, and spices. It is often served with rice balls (omo tuo) or fufu.

Groundnuts are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and vitamins like B3 and E, which support heart health and skin vitality.

The addition of leafy vegetables like kontomire or ayoyo further enhances its nutritional profile, making it a well-rounded meal.

Fante Fante (Fish stew with vegetables)

Fante Fante is a light and nutritious fish stew made with fresh fish, tomatoes, onions, and leafy vegetables like spinach or kontomire.

It is typically served with boiled yam, plantain, or rice. This dish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids from the fish, which are essential for brain health and reducing inflammation.