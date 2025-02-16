Pulse logo
World's first openly gay imam killed in South Africa

16 February 2025 at 13:53
Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam and a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ Muslims, has been shot and killed in South Africa.

The 57-year-old cleric, who led a mosque in Cape Town as a sanctuary for marginalised Muslims, was ambushed on Saturday morning while travelling near the city of Gqeberha. The police confirmed in a statement:

Muhsin Hendricks first came out as gay in 1996, becoming the first imam in the world to do so.

Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle.

His death has sent shockwaves across the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, with tributes pouring in from around the world.

Julia Ehrt, executive director at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), called for a full investigation, fearing that “this may be a hate crime.”

He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring.

Hendricks was reportedly killed after officiating a lesbian wedding, though this has not been officially confirmed. Security footage of the attack, shared on social media, showed a car blocking his vehicle before a gunman jumped out and fired through the back passenger window.

His Al-Ghurbaah Foundation confirmed that the killing was a targeted attack but urged patience as investigations unfold.

