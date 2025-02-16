World's first openly gay imam killed in South Africa

Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam and a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ Muslims, has been shot and killed in South Africa.

The 57-year-old cleric, who led a mosque in Cape Town as a sanctuary for marginalised Muslims, was ambushed on Saturday morning while travelling near the city of Gqeberha. The police confirmed in a statement:

Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle.

His death has sent shockwaves across the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, with tributes pouring in from around the world.

Julia Ehrt, executive director at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), called for a full investigation, fearing that “this may be a hate crime.”

He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring.

Hendricks was reportedly killed after officiating a lesbian wedding, though this has not been officially confirmed. Security footage of the attack, shared on social media, showed a car blocking his vehicle before a gunman jumped out and fired through the back passenger window.