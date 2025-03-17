9 miners, including 5 foreigners, arrested for illegal mining along Black Volta

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities, a joint security task force, led by the Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has arrested nine individuals, including five foreign nationals, for engaging in illegal mining operations along the Black Volta Basin in the Bamboi enclave of the Savannah Region.

During the operation, which lasted over 15 hours, the task force seized 12 excavators, generators, and other mining equipment used by the suspects.

The confiscated items have been transported to the Bamboi Police Station as investigations proceed.

However, some miners managed to evade arrest by fleeing into the river upon spotting the security operatives.

The operation was launched in response to escalating concerns over the environmental devastation and water pollution caused by illegal mining, commonly referred to as "galamsey," in the area.

The Black Volta Basin, a critical water resource, has suffered significant damage due to these unlawful activities.

Speaking on the operation, the Savannah Regional Minister, as quoted by Graphiconline, Salisu Be-Awurbe, expressed profound dismay at the extent of environmental destruction caused by the illegal miners.

We had received numerous reports about the destruction caused by these mining activities, but witnessing the situation firsthand has left me heartbroken and shocked.

The miners have blocked portions of the Black Volta with sand to facilitate their operations, and the environmental damage is alarming.

Mr. Be-Awurbe emphasised that all suspects would be thoroughly screened and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to intensifying efforts to combat illegal mining in the region, noting that additional operations would be conducted in the coming days to address the issue.

The government’s commitment to combating galamsey

The government of Ghana remains steadfast in its resolve to eradicate illegal mining activities through the enforcement of stringent measures by law enforcement agencies.

While recent efforts have yielded some results, the impact has yet to fully address the scale of the problem.