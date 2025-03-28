Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed an emotional message he received from his late colleague, Ahmed Suale, before his tragic murder.

Suale, an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI, was brutally shot dead in Accra on 16th January 2019 in what appeared to be a contract killing.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Anas revealed that he still grieves the loss of his colleague, stating that he sometimes visits his grave as a form of reflection.

He disclosed that before his death, Suale had pledged to continue his work as an investigative journalist if Anas were ever to die first.

A Heartfelt Tribute

In an emotional interview, Anas shared:

From time to time, I visit the spot where Ahmed was shot, and I take a moment for quiet reflection. I also visit his grave.

It gives me strength. When Ahmed was alive, he once told me: 'Boss, I want to assure you that if you were to die one day, I would continue the good work you do.' I never imagined it would be the other way around because, all along, I was the one who was the target.

Legal Victory Against Kennedy Agyapong

Anas made these remarks while reacting to his recent $18 million defamation victory in a U.S. court against former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

In the interview, Anas stated that while he was optimistic about receiving the amount, the bigger victory was proving that politicians can be held accountable for their actions.

The Verdict

In a unanimous decision, an eight-member jury at the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, United States, found Mr Agyapong liable for defamation over comments he made on 'The Daddy Show,' a programme hosted by US-based Ghanaian presenter Frederick Asamoah.