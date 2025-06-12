Asaase Radio shut down on its 5th anniversary – Owner Gabby Otchere-Darko laments

The Chairman of Asaase Broadcasting Company, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has confirmed the shutdown of Asaase Radio 99.5 by the National Communications Authority (NCA), citing a delay in renewing the station’s broadcasting licence.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, 12 June 2025, the prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure acknowledged that the station's closure was due to the late renewal of its licence in 2024, which authorises it to operate legally in Ghana.

According to Otchere-Darko, although Asaase Radio’s licence was supposed to be renewed by October 2024, the process was not completed until December of that year.

Yes, it’s true. Asaase Radio 99.5, which marks its fifth anniversary on Saturday, has been shut down. The General Manager informs me it’s because the station delayed in renewing its licence last year. It was due in October but was only renewed in December 2024

The closure is part of a broader enforcement action by the NCA, which has directed over 60 FM broadcasting stations across the country to suspend operations for various regulatory breaches.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 12 June 2025, the NCA revealed that of the 62 affected media houses:

28 were operating with expired authorisations.

14 had received authorisation but failed to commence operations within the two-year regulatory window.

13 were operating under provisional authorisation despite having paid the necessary fees.

7 had paid provisional fees but had not yet received full authorisation due to non-fulfilment of requirements under Regulation 54 of the Electronic Communications Regulations.

