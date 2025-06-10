Ken Ofori-Atta’s family tackles OSP over fugitive tag, discloses date of return to Ghana

The family of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has strongly criticised the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for re-declaring him a wanted fugitive and initiating an Interpol Red Notice process for his arrest.

According to the family, the OSP’s actions constitute a violation of Mr Ofori-Atta’s rights, describing the move as “the very definition of vendetta, making the destruction of a life a sport for political audiences.”

In a press statement dated Monday, 9 June, the former minister’s family accused the OSP of several infractions, including the deliberate suppression and manipulation of evidence, violation of human rights, particularly the right to health, disregard for judicial proceedings and due process, and breach of administrative justice.

The statement alleged that the OSP may have manipulated evidence to secure an arrest warrant dated 11 February 2025, which was subsequently used to declare Mr Ofori-Atta a fugitive.

The family stated:

To date, the OSP has not filed any formal charges against Mr Ofori-Atta beyond what is stated in the arrest warrant: ‘using public office for private profit’. The warrant was obtained under unusual circumstances. Court records remain unclear as to how the OSP managed to secure the warrant without a filed affidavit, a matter currently before the court and duly served to the INTERPOL office at the Ghana Police Service.

They described the re-declaration as a “premeditated theatrical stunt—a public lynching intended to portray a man scheduled for cancer surgery as a fugitive from justice.”

The family noted that Mr Ofori-Atta, who is due to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, had consistently informed the OSP of his medical condition and had even offered to submit to a video-recorded interview which was rejected.

They also disclosed that on 3 June, a concurrent suit against the OSP was filed, in addition to an earlier one filed on 13 March 2025, challenging the validity of the 12 February arrest warrant.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal team has since reached out to the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) to determine whether the human rights suits, the scheduled court hearing on 18 June, medical reports from Mayo Clinic doctors, and the upcoming cancer surgery were disclosed by the OSP, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Inspector General of Police in their pursuit of the Red Notice.

The family argues that failure to disclose this information may constitute a violation of Articles 2 and 3 of INTERPOL’s constitution, particularly the right to health under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.