Interpol officially issues red notice for Ghana’s Ken Ofori-Atta amid OSP probe

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has officially been placed on Interpol’s Red Notice list.

This move was initiated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) following the former minister’s failure to return to Ghana for questioning in connection with investigations into questionable transactions during his tenure.

Mr Ofori-Atta is under investigation for allegedly causing financial loss to the state through five major transactions. These include the National Cathedral project, the GRA-SML contract, the termination of the ECG–Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC) agreement, the ambulance spare parts contract, and payments from the GRA’s Tax Refund Account.

At a press conference held on Monday, 2nd June, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng confirmed that his office had initiated the Interpol Red Notice process and had requested Mr Ofori-Atta’s extradition from the United States, where he is reportedly undergoing medical treatment following an alleged cancer diagnosis.

As a result, Ken Ofori-Atta has been listed as a 65-year-old man, with the charge noted as using public office for profit.

What is a Red Notice?

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is not an international arrest warrant.

Individuals are sought by the requesting member country or an international tribunal. Member countries apply their own laws when deciding whether to arrest the person concerned.

The majority of Red Notices are restricted to law enforcement use only.