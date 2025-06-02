OSP declares Ken Ofori-Atta a wanted fugitive again, triggers Interpol red notice

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has once again declared former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, a wanted fugitive following his failure to appear before the investigative body.

The OSP had given Mr Ofori-Atta until today, 2nd June, to present himself to the office in connection with ongoing investigations into five high-profile cases.

However, according to the former minister’s lawyers, he is unable to meet the deadline due to underlying health conditions for which he is receiving medical care in the United States. He instead opted for an online interview.

At a press conference today, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, accused Mr Ofori-Atta and his legal team of acting in bad faith and deliberately evading the investigations.

According to Mr Agyebeng, despite a prior agreement for Mr Ofori-Atta to appear in person for questioning, his lawyers via a letter dated 28th May stated that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was scheduled to undergo surgery on 13th June.

He noted:

Mr Ofori-Atta has known, at least since 21st March 2025 that no surgical procedure was to be performed on him in March. Yet, he purposely sat by indolently and chose not to inform the OSP of such fundamental changes in his circumstances.

He continued:

Instead, about 67 days after learning of the alleged change in circumstances on or around 21st March 2025, Mr Ofori-Atta elected to spring a surprise on the OSP on 28th May 2025 just six days before his scheduled appearance by offering to undergo a video-recorded interview and to present his biopsy report.

Mr Agyebeng stated that the OSP, on 30th May, rejected the request for a virtual interview and insisted on his physical appearance.

He added that the office also declined the request to review the biopsy report, asserting:

A biopsy report is not a reasoned medical opinion that confirms the subject is incapacitated and unable to travel, as Mr Ofori-Atta suggests. Therefore, it does not justify his failure to return to the jurisdiction.

Consequently, the former minister’s name has been re-entered into the list of wanted persons.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s conduct is wholly unacceptable and a blatant affront to law enforcement and criminal investigations. It ends here. It ends today. We will no longer accommodate him. The OSP hereby re-declares Mr Ofori-Atta as a wanted person and a fugitive from justice.

He further revealed that about 30 minutes before the press briefing, his office had initiated an Interpol Red Notice process and requested extradition proceedings for Mr Ofori-Atta’s provisional arrest and return to Ghana.