Ken Ofori-Atta’s family exposed by TDC MD in alleged land-grabbing scheme

The Tema Development Company Limited (TDC) has raised concerns over alleged land-grabbing activities involving family members and close associates of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 10 April, TDC Managing Director Courage Nunekpeku claimed that the transactions took place during the tenure of his predecessor, Alice Abena Ofori-Atta.
You cannot be the Managing Director who presides over the sale of land and property at this scale and expect not to be held accountable. For every ten plots in Layer T of the categorised land, two or three belong to an Ofori-Atta. Is that the only family we have in Ghana?
He described the situation as deeply troubling, adding:
These are facts; no one can change them. They can challenge me, and I’ll meet them in court—with records and documents.
Nunekpeku further announced plans to initiate a full audit of land transactions in the area, asserting that no amount of media pressure would derail the investigation.
No radio station will stop the land audit; we are going to carry out the investigations. The only thing that can possibly stop it would be the sector Minister or the President. Apart from that, nothing is going to stop it. We will do whatever we have to do to ensure that people are held accountable for their stewardship.
The development comes amid heightened efforts by the government to safeguard public lands and prevent the acquisition of state property by politically exposed individuals.
As of now, the Ofori-Atta family has not issued an official response to the allegations.