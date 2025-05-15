NPP minority drags Sammy Gyamfi to CHRAJ, OSP, CID over dollar gift saga

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has formally petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), over an alleged $800 cash gift to evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

The petition comes less than 24 hours after the Office of the President confirmed a decision to pardon Mr Gyamfi following a stern caution.

However, addressing the media after submitting the petition at CHRAJ’s offices in Accra on Thursday, 15 May, the Member of Parliament for Gambaga, Alhaji Nurudeen Mumuni, and expressed disappointment at the President’s handling of the matter and alleged a cover-up.

He stated:

We are disappointed by the action of the President. We expected His Excellency to refer the matter to the appropriate investigative institutions for a thorough probe. But what did we witness? He cleared him without any investigation.

The Minority is, therefore, calling on CHRAJ, the OSP, and the CID to independently investigate the incident and bring clarity to the controversy.

Presidency Confirms Caution, No Further Action

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, 14 May, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that President John Mahama had been fully briefed on the issue by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah upon returning to the country.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted that while the President had decided not to pursue further disciplinary action, Mr Gyamfi had received a strong caution from the Chief of Staff.