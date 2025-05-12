Dollar Gift Saga: Minority and 4 key figures calling for Sammy Gyamfi’s sack or suspension

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action against the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, following his dollar gift to evangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

According to the Minority, the gesture breaches the President’s recently launched Code of Conduct and undermines his commitment to integrity in public office.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, 12 May, member of the Finance Committee, Dr Kabiru Tia, stated that the act also violates Section 3(1) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 273), which stipulates:

A person shall not engage in the business of dealing in foreign exchange unless authorised under this Act.

As a result, the Minority is demanding immediate sanctions against Mr Gyamfi, as well as a public apology from President Mahama.

However, the Minority is not alone in its call. Several prominent voices have also urged the President to take disciplinary action—ranging from suspension to outright dismissal. Here are four such figures:

1. Dr John Osae-Kwapong

A political scientist and Fellow at CDD-Ghana, Dr Osae-Kwapong called on President Mahama to suspend Mr Gyamfi, stressing the need for swift and appropriate sanctions.

Speaking to JoyNews on 12 May, he said:

Whatever the appropriate sanctions are, I just hope the President will demonstrate swiftness in dealing with this—applying the appropriate measures to show that the Code of Conduct is indeed a policy his administration intends to enforce.

2. Mary Awelana Addah

The Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, Mary Addah, also demanded strong action from the President.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, 11 May, she emphasised the need for a more robust accountability framework for public officeholders, adding that this case should serve as a precedent.

3. Captain (Rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey

Retired military officer and private legal practitioner, Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, described the gesture as a litmus test for the President’s commitment to ethical governance.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he said:

Sammy Gyamfi wants to test the President on the Code of Conduct—to find out whether he was serious about it or if it’s just a nine-day wonder. Anyone hearing this will know that Sammy Gyamfi’s action is inappropriate. The President must punish him and use him as an example.

4. Dr Frank Bannor

Development economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy, Dr Frank Bannor, went further by calling for Mr Gyamfi’s dismissal.

In an interview with ABCNews, he said:

If Mahama is worth his salt, he should sack Sammy Gyamfi immediately. The Code of Ethics, which he publicly read, states that any appointee who engages in opulence will be dismissed. He should walk the talk.

Meanwhile, Mr Gyamfi was summoned by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah on Monday, 12 May 2025, to respond to questions about the controversy.